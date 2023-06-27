DALLAS (KDAF) — Who would’ve thought that a popular UK favorite would make its way to Dallas?

Credit: Sixes

Experience ‘social cricket’ in Dallas with Sixes. Open to players of all abilities, the venue is the only one of its kind, with its first location being in the UK.

Sixes offers an inclusive environment where everyone can participate in their virtual reality like cricket games.

Whether you’re a seasoned cricketer or new to the sport, you can try Sixes for $21/per person and $14 for children.

Discover the joy of cricket and create lasting memories with Sixes!