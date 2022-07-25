DALLAS (KDAF) — Two title fights, and one of Texas’ most violent and dangerous MMA fighters will be on the show to be at July 30 in the city of Dallas.

UFC 277 will feature the (arguably) greatest female MMA fighter of all time Amanda Nunes as she attempts to take back her belt from the woman who stole it from her in their last fight, Julianna Pena. The major mixed martial arts event will also showcase Mexican-born Brandon Moreno and one of the top contenders in the Flyweight division Kai Kara-France battling it out for the interim belt that was held by Deiveson Figueiredo.

The main card is also set to feature an excellent light heavyweight matchup between Magomed Ankalaev and Anthony Smith, a Flyweight bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez and Houston’s own heavyweight Derrick Lewis as he attempts to climb back up in the rankings against up-and-comer Sergei Pavlovich.

At American Airlines Center UFC 277 will begin with the Early Prelims at 5 p.m., Prelims at 7 p.m. followed by the main card at 9 p.m. The fight can be purchased to watch on ESPN+. Tickets to the event are still available for purchase on TicketMaster.