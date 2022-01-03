DALLAS (KDAF) — In 2021, Texas netted the largest net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks and the most U-Haul customers.

In the year prior, the Lone Star State was ranked second behind Tennessee, who, in 2020 slid to number three in growth. U-Haul says that its migration trends don’t tell the whole story, but it does show how well cities are attracting and maintaining residents.

Growth states are calculated by the number of one-way U-Haul trucks entering the state against the number leaving the state in that year. Texas was ranked the top growth state from 2016-18 and remained in the top three from 2019-20.

“The Texas economy is growing fast,” stated Kristina Ramos, U-Haul Company of South Austin president. “With a strong job market and low cost of living, it’s a no brainer. Texas doesn’t have an income tax, so families get more for their money.”

The growth in Texas is statewide, U-Haul said, but the biggest gains were in the suburbs surrounding the DFW Metroplex. “Overall moving traffic across Texas increased in 2021, as it did in most states. Arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks jumped 19% while departures rose 18% over 2020. Arrivals made up 50.2% of all one-way U-Haul traffic last year in Texas.”

“We see a lot of growth coming from the East and West Coast,” said Matt Merrill, U-Haul Area District Vice President of the Dallas Fort-Worth Metroplex and West Texas. “A lot of people moving here from California (and) New York. We also see a lot of people coming in from the Chicago markets. I think that’s a lot due to the job growth – a lot of opportunity here. The cost of living here is much lower than those areas. Texas is open for business.”

So, who came out on the bottom? California and Illinois were the bottom two states for the second straight year.