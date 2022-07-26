DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Transportation has a new initiative encouraging drivers to watch out for pedestrians on the roads.

TxDOT will unveil walking ‘human billboards’ in Dallas and Fort Worth as a part of this campaign. This week, North Texans will witness TxDOT street teams walking around high-traffic areas wearing highly visible sandwich boards.

These boards will display messages reminding Texans and pedestrians to follow the rules of the road and to watch out for each other.

Photo courtesy the Texas Department of Transportation.

Here’s where these billboards will be:

Wednesday, July 27

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — July 27, McKinney Ave. at Fitzhugh Ave., Dallas

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. — July 27, Greenville area, Dallas

Thursday, July 28

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., July 28, Sundance Square Plaza, Ft. Worth

3 p.m. to 7 p.m., July 28, West 7th Street, Ft. Worth

Officials say there were 842 traffic collisions involving pedestrians in Dallas last year. 108 of those led to fatalities and 257 led to serious injuries.

In the last year in Fort Worth, there were 451 traffic collisions with 69 of them being fatal and 148 leading to serious injuries.

For more information, visit txdot.gov.