DALLAS (KDAF) — “We all want to get home safe.”

That is the message officials from The Texas Department of Transportation are hoping drivers remember when traveling through construction zones this National Work Zone Awareness Week.

“This National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 11–15) let’s slow down, put the phone away, and watch out for road crews. Remember, they want to get home safe, too,” officials said in a Tweet.

According to TxDOT, 244 people were killed in traffic crashes in Texas work zones in 2021. To prevent future traffic-related fatalities, officials say its important to watch out for road crews.