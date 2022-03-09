DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Transportation Dallas District reports it will be pretreating bridges and overpasses in some North Texas counties due to the forecast for the end of the week.

TxDOT crews will be pretreating in Collin, Denton, Rockwall and north of I-30 in Dallas. Managed lanes will also receive pretreatment and will remain open. The department says these plans could change.

In a tweet, TxDOT Dallas said, “❄️Based on the forecast, TxDOT crews will start pretreating bridges and overpasses only in the following counties: COLLIN, DENTON, north of I-30 in DALLAS, and ROCKWALL. Managed lanes will also be pretreated and will remain open. Plans are subject to change. ❄️”