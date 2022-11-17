Closeup of drunk driver hands on the steering wheel with a bottle of beer. Driving under alcohol influence. High quality photo

98 people were killed in Texas due to drunk driving last holiday season

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that it will begin its Holiday Anti-Drunk Driving campaign ahead of the holiday season this year.

Department officials say there were more than 48,000 traffic collisions during the holiday season, of which, almost a quarter of them were DUI-related. 98 people were killed and 236 people were seriously injured in DUI-related accidents.

This campaign will encourage drivers to find a sober ride if they have been drinking at all, using the story of Erin Crawford-Bowers.

Erin grew up without her parents as both were tragically killed in a DUI-related crash when their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver back in 1985.

TxDOT will also host events across the state with stories of people affected by drunk driving-related crashes.

Learn more by clicking here.