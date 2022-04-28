DALLAS (KDAF) — With the growing popularity of electric cars and Elon Musk’s move to the Lone Star State, TxDOT says electric cars are on the department’s radar.

Officials say they are currently developing an Electric Vehicle (EV) Plan For Texas that will ensure that all Texans have EV infrastructure, focusing on rural placement and connectivity to vehicle chargers.

According to TxDOT’s website, Texas will receive more than $400 million in funding for the fiscal years of 2022-2026, with $60.4 million being used in just this year alone.

To receive funding, the department says they must submit a plan by Aug. 1 of this year detailing how the funds will be used.

You can provide feedback on this plan. To do so visit txdot.gov.