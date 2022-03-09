DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Department of Transportation is launching its “Drive Sober. No Regrets” drunk driving prevention campaign in the DFW metroplex ahead of Spring Break.

According to TxDOT, one person in Texas dies every eight hours and 31 minutes in DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes. Last year, 1,029 people in Texas died in traffic-related crashes. In just last year’s Spring Break alone, there were 872 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes, resulting in 30 fatalities and 107 serious injuries.

Their events will include a video exhibit featuring powerful testimonials of Texans who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving, either as offenders or survivors. These stories and facts can be found at SoberRides.org.