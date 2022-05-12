DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is experiencing high temperatures this week and this could be dangerous for your furry little friend.

The Texas Department of Transportation in Dallas is urging pet owners to remember that as the heat rises, asphalt gets hotter as well.

“Hot concrete can hurt our pet’s paws, too. If it hurts our feet, it can hurt theirs,” department officials said.

Here are some good metrics to help determine the temperature of asphalt compared to air temperature:

air temperature 77F = asphalt temperature is 125F

air temperature 86F = asphalt temperature is 135F

air temperature 87F = asphalt temperature is 143F