DALLAS (KDAF) — Children in North Texas are beginning to go back to school and that can be an adjustment not only for families but also for drivers.

After two months of not having to worry about children occupying school zones, drivers will not have to be on the lookout to make sure they are driving safely.

To help drivers, the Texas Department of Transportation has released some tips for driving in school zones on Twitter. Here are some of their lessons:

Stay alert and put your phone away

Obey school zone signs

Watch for children darting into the street or between vehicles

Stop for school buses with flashing red lights or a stop-arm sign

They also included tips for children:

Use crosswalks and obey crossing guards

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street

Watch for traffic when stepping off a bus

Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle