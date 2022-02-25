DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hello sunshine,” that’s the message Texas Department of Transportation Dallas District is saying Friday morning.

TxDOT reports that Dallas-area highways are clear after the winter weather they experienced Wednesday and Thursday that left travel hazardous. At around 7 a.m. they reported traffic was picking up around town and that all TEXpress lanes are expected to reopen by the middle of the morning.

Earlier in the morning, TxDOT tweeted, “Good news to start your Friday! Thanks to hard work by our TxDOT crews, highways & interstates are reported in clear condition for your morning commute! 🎉 View f/ US-75/Lovers Ln. a few minutes ago shows light traffic now, but expect it to pick up by am rush hour.”

For the latest road conditions visit drivetexas.org.