DALLAS (KDAF) — Last year 1,245 people were killed by drunk drivers during the holidays this year.

In the Fort Worth area in 2022, there were 1,943 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes, resulting in 56 fatalities and 165 serious injuries, according to the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report (CR-3).

There were 199 Fort Worth-based DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes during the 2022 holiday season time period, resulting in 3 fatalities and 18 serious injuries.

TxDOT is bringing its new “Drive Sober. No Regrets” interactive mobile campaign exhibit to Fort Worth on Dec. 12 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event will be outside the Walmart Supercenter, located at 8520 N. Beach St., and will show residents the real consequences of drinking and driving.