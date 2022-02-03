DALLAS (KDAF) — A year after winter storm Uri left many without power, Texans are left to wonder how the power grid is fairing this year.

For those curious as to how many outages there are in their county, look to PowerOutage.us. It is a website that tracks the number of outages in the state.

According to the site, which was last updated at 2:59 p.m., there are 40,003 outages in the state. The site says there are about 12 million customers on the Texas power grid.

In an update on Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, “Texas is experiencing one of the most significant ice events in decades, but we have taken unprecedented steps to ensure that our power grid continues to function reliably despite treacherous weather conditions. As we continue to face freezing temperatures, precipitation, and other dangerous elements, I urge Texans to be prepared and heed the guidance of their local officials as we all work together to keep people safe.”

The Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas noted that the power grid is not experiencing any issues and it continues to be reliable thanks to successful winterization efforts and other proactive strategies taken by the state, according to Gov. Abbott’s office.

Abbot also said there is plenty of power available, and even at expected peak demand, there should still be over 10,000 MWs of extra power capacity—enough extra power to supply about two million homes.