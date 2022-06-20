DALLAS (KDAF) — Someone in Borger, a small town near Amarillo, is now $1 million richer.

According to the Texas Lottery, a Borger resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

Officials say the ticket was purchased at Allsups located at 416 Wilson St. and the claimant wanted to remain anonymous.

“This was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Crossword

offers more than $137.4 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one

in 3.42, including break-even prizes,” their website said.