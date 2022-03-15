DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas-based company ICON Meals has announced it is adding four new barbecue sauces to its menu, ranging in flavor from mild to hot.

“As a Texas-based brand, it just made sense to add barbecue sauces to the menu,” Todd Abrams, co-founder and CEO of ICON Meals, said in a news release. “Typically, most barbecue sauces are loaded with high fructose corn syrup and carbs. Our sauces at ICON Meals are free of gluten and MSG, 100% vegan free and omit high fructose corn syrup. We were inspired by consumers looking to stay healthy and add flavor to their meals, yet not wanting to compromise on taste or ingredients.”

Photo courtesy ICON Meals

The sauces come in four distinct flavors including:

Habanero Honey (hot) : consisting of habanero peppers balanced with honey to create an irresistible flavor combo

: consisting of habanero peppers balanced with honey to create an irresistible flavor combo Memphis Hickory (sweet and tangy) : made from chile peppers

: made from chile peppers Smoky Mequite (mild) : a Texas-style balance of tangy, smoky, bold and sweet flavors

: a Texas-style balance of tangy, smoky, bold and sweet flavors Sweet Carolina (mild): a mild Carolina-insired sauce that is deliciously balaced with molasses and brown sugar

These sauces are available now and are sold separately online for $11.99 or in a variety pack for $40. You can purchase them by clicking here.