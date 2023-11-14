DALLAS (KDAF) — Check your lottery tickets! There are two winners for the Nov. 11 Cash Five Texas Lottery, both worth $25,000.

The winning numbers were 5 – 6 – 11 – 14 – 17.

The first winning ticket was sold at Quiktrip #965 on Golden Triangle in Fort Worth, and the second was sold at C-Store #15 on Inwood Road in Dallas.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.”