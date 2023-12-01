DALLAS (KDAF) — There are two Texas Lottery winners, in Killeen and Bayside!

The $25,000 Texas Lottery Cash Five winning ticket was sold at H-E-B Food Store #721 in Killeen. The winning numbers were 13 – 29 – 30 – 32 – 35.

The $225,000 Texas Two Step winning ticket was sold at Bayside Mini Mart in Bayside. The winning numbers were 1 – 2 – 6 – 21 – 23.