DALLAS (KDAF) — Comedian and TV host, Sherri Shepard is back on the road with Actress Kim Whitley as the two tour on the 2 Funny Mamas Live Tour.

The two ladies will be performing at the Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm Street. Tickets are on sale now for the Jan. 12 performance.

For more information on ticket infomration, click here.