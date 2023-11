DALLAS (KDAF) — Feeling lucky? There are two Texas Lotteries with big jackpots drawing new numbers today, Nov. 15.

The Texas Lottery Powerball is currently at a staggering $255 million, with an estimated cash value of $117.1 million.

The Texas Lottery Lotto Extra is currently sitting at $21.5 million, with an estimated cash value of $11.7 million.

The next draw for both jackpots is today, Nov. 15, so be sure to grab tickets with your lucky numbers!