DALLAS (KDAF) — What a time to be alive in North Texas, summertime is within reach, which means football season is getting closer and winning money from the Texas Lottery is popping up in DFW!

This time, two jackpot-winning tickets were sold for Thursday night’s Texas Two Step drawing in Dallas and Plano. Shout out to North Texas! The lottery says the winners will be sharing the $350,000 jackpot prize.

“There were two jackpot-winning tickets sold for last night’s #Texas Two Step® drawing! Winning tickets were sold in #Dallas and #Plano! The winners will share the advertised $350,000 jackpot prize. #TexasLottery,” the lottery tweeted.

Both of the winning tickets matched all four winning numbers along with the bonus in order to win the shared prize of $350K. The Dallas ticket was sold at C Store on Forest Lane while the Plano ticket was sold at 7-Eleven Convenience Store on 15th Street.

There were also 12 secondary prize winners who matched the four winning numbers but missed the bonus number to win $1,361 each.