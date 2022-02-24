DALLAS (KDAF) — Two $25,000 winning tickets from the Texas Lottery game Cash Five were sold this week. The first big winning ticket was sold in Troy from Feb. 18’s drawing and the other was sold in Houston from Feb. 23’s drawing.

The winning ticket from Troy was sold at a Big Red on East Main Street; it matched all five numbers to net the $25K win from the Cash Five game.

The winning ticket from Houston was sold at an OST Food Mart on Old Spanish Trail; it also matched all five numbers from the Cash Five game to win the $25K.

In other news from the Texas Lottery, a Pasadena resident claimed their big jackpot win from the Lotto Texas game; that drawing was held on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. The player chose to remain anonymous and also picked the cash option which nets them over $6.8 million in winnings.