DALLAS (KDAF) — Down in Central and South Texas, two Texas Lottery players are feeling the love April is bringing to their pocketbooks.

Two $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets from the Cash Five drawing on April 2 were sold in Lytle and Round Rock, according to the lottery.

The first winning ticket out of Round Rock was sold at Jaja Accessories on Round Rock Avenue. The second out of Lytle, was sold at Star Food Mart on Main Street.

The two winning tickets matched all five winning numbers, 6, 8, 13, 16, and 23.