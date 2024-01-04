DALLAS (KDAF) — Two winning Texas Lottery jackpots, each totaling $2 million, have yet to be claimed in the New Year.

The Mega Millions ticket, drawn on Jan. 2, had winning numbers 3 – 18 – 27 – 29 – 64 – 1. The ticket was sold at Murphy Express on E. Loop 281 in Longview.

The Powerball ticket, drawn on Jan. 1, had winning numbers 12 – 21 – 42 – 44 – 49 – 1. The ticket was sold at another Murphy Express on International Blvd in Laredo.

The Texas Lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”