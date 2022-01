DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day another dollar, or $2 million dollars? For Monday’s Powerball drawing, two $1 million winning tickets were sold in San Antonio.

Both of the tickets sold at the QuikTrip in the 1800 block of N. Foster Road matched five of the winning numbers and scored $1M a pop.

Those two tickets in South Texas weren’t the only winners on Monday. A Cash Five winning ticket was sold at a Winners Corner in Austin which scored someone a $25,000 prize.