DALLAS (KDAF) — Twin Peaks’ annual golf tournament, the Twin Peaks Heroes Open, benefitted the Tunnel to Towers Foundation on Nov. 2 at the Bear Creek Golf Club in Irving.

“We were excited to tee off in support of Tunnel to Towers,” said Joe Hummel, Twin Peaks’ CEO. “This is an amazing organization that supports our nation’s firefighters and their families, and we are proud to do our part to help them raise money in honor of our fallen heroes.”

Last year, Twin Peaks raised $100,000 at its inaugural tournament for Tunnel to Towers to provide mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is a charitable organization tributing New York Fire Department firefighter Stephen Siller, who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

This year, the Twin Peaks Heroes Open raised $105,000 towards their cause, which will benefit families of first responders.

In addition to the golf tournament, Twin Peaks will honor current and past service men and women this Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, veterans will receive a free meal at Twin Peaks during lunch. Retired and inactive military members can choose from a Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders, a Caesar Salad topped with either grilled chicken or shrimp, or Smoked Chicken Street Tacos. They are also invited to donate to Tunnel to Towers to receive a $5 off card valid during December.