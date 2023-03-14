DALLAS (KDAF) — “Don’t forget your snippers and cameras, it’s going to be a tulip-tastic time!”

Thousands of tulips are ready for picking and pictures at the Tulipalooza Festival, which starts on Friday, March 17.

According to the Tulipalooza website, the event is an annual tulip festival that brings a burst of color to North Texas while benefiting a dozen local charities. They said their goal is to grow hope in our community and celebrate the natural beauty of tulips.

Tulip farmers Van Houten and Kars Tamminga said the tulip bulbs are imported from Holland and planted at the Waxahachie Civic Center in December.

You can enjoy a festival filled with friends, family, flowers, and food trucks from March 17-26.

Tickets for Tulipalooza cost $15 for adults, and $5 dollars for kids and you can choose one of the 13 local charities to receive 50 % of the proceeds.