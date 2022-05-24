DALLAS (KDAF) — Storms are back in the forecast for North Texas on Tuesday, May 24 and the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth wants you to be in the know and be prepared for any severe weather headed your way.

The center says there are good chances showers and storms will be present on Tuesday along with an upper level storm system and a cold front in the region. “Storms should form across the northwest late morning and early afternoon, then push southeast through the region during the late afternoon and evening.”

Some of those forecasted storms could turn severe with damaging winds and some potential large hail being the main threats. A few spin-up tornadoes will also be possible.

Heavy rain is also expected with these storms, especially the stronger ones. “Activity should exit to the southeast late tonight or early Wednesday morning.”