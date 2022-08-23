DALLAS (KDAF) — No matter who you are, if you don’t pay you can’t play with the Texas Lottery and that also means you can’t turn your regular old Tuesday into a Winsday (see what we did there?).

The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket was sold in the city of Dallas from Monday night’s drawing. This ticket matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 22 drawing, those winning numbers were 6, 16, 19, 21, and 28.

It was sold at a SWIF-T on Samuell Boulevard in Dallas and the ticket was a Quick Pick. “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date,” the lottery said.

In total there were over 27,000 winners throughout the state from this drawing.