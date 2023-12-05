DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday will be calm and mild, with highs in the mid 60s for most of North Texas.

The National Weather Service reported, “Another, albeit weak cold front will arrive mainly during the afternoon hours today. After a chilly start in the 30s and lower 40s, sunny skies will help highs reach well into the 60s. Winds will become northerly near 10 mph behind the weak front. Clear and cold weather again tonight, with mostly sunny and mild temperatures mostly in the 60s once again on Wednesday. Southerly winds to 10 mph will return to western parts of North and Central Texas on Wednesday.”