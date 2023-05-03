DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday Mornings will never feel the same.

The popular Dallas based retailer , Tuesday Morning has announced the closing of the remaining 487 of its stores.

After nearly 50 years in business, the retailer made its announcement via Facebook :

Tuesday Morning has been shutting down a lot of its stores since the beginning of the year. Retail Dive said, “in its more recent securities filling, the company said it had 487 stores. Shrinking its store footprint to focus on core markets is part of Tuesday Morning’s reorganization strategy for its ongoing Chapter 11.”

Best known for selling name-brand upscale items as well as discounted home goods and essentials, there are 200 remaining now in the nation.

It will be interesting to see if this brand decides to follow the move of many retailers of fully moving their stores online. Only time will tell.

For now, find your closest location to partake in those last minute sales.