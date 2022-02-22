DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday or Twosday, February 22 is National Margarita Day and who wouldn’t want a little tequila pick-me-up to get the work week moving along?

Ice, triple sec, tequila and lime juice, that is the margarita — it could come simpler or it could come more complex; whatever the recipe, it’s five o’clock somewhere, and what better day to get in on the fun than National Margarita Day.

There are many ways for a margarita to be enjoyed, maybe you like it on the rocks with a salted rim, or perhaps you’re more of a frozen margarita with a sugar rim kind of person. A survey (of 1,000 people) done by National Today shows that 76% of Americans enjoy margaritas and 30% say it’s their go-to happy hour drink.

If you’re in or around North Texas on Twosday, here’s a list of Yelp’s best margaritas in Dallas.

Meso Maya Comida y Copas, located on McKinney Avenue in Dallas Loro, located in East Dallas Gonzalez Restaurant, located in Oak Cliff Ruins, located in Deep Ellum Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex, located in North Dallas Emilio’s Mexican Kitchen, located in Lake Highlands Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant, located on Northwest Highway in Garland Desperados Mexican Restaurant, located in Upper Greenville Avila’s Mexican Restaurant, located in Oak Lawn Cruzitos Cocina Mexicana, located on 14th Street in Plano