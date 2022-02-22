DALLAS (KDAF) — Tuesday or Twosday, February 22 is National Margarita Day and who wouldn’t want a little tequila pick-me-up to get the work week moving along?
Ice, triple sec, tequila and lime juice, that is the margarita — it could come simpler or it could come more complex; whatever the recipe, it’s five o’clock somewhere, and what better day to get in on the fun than National Margarita Day.
There are many ways for a margarita to be enjoyed, maybe you like it on the rocks with a salted rim, or perhaps you’re more of a frozen margarita with a sugar rim kind of person. A survey (of 1,000 people) done by National Today shows that 76% of Americans enjoy margaritas and 30% say it’s their go-to happy hour drink.
If you’re in or around North Texas on Twosday, here’s a list of Yelp’s best margaritas in Dallas.
- Meso Maya Comida y Copas, located on McKinney Avenue in Dallas
- Loro, located in East Dallas
- Gonzalez Restaurant, located in Oak Cliff
- Ruins, located in Deep Ellum
- Gabriela & Sofia’s Tex-Mex, located in North Dallas
- Emilio’s Mexican Kitchen, located in Lake Highlands
- Ernesto’s Mexican Restaurant, located on Northwest Highway in Garland
- Desperados Mexican Restaurant, located in Upper Greenville
- Avila’s Mexican Restaurant, located in Oak Lawn
- Cruzitos Cocina Mexicana, located on 14th Street in Plano