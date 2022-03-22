DALLAS (KDAF) — The time has come for you to activate your silly-goofy mood, sure it’s Tuesday, but this particular Tuesday, March 22 is National Goof Off Day. Now, that doesn’t mean you should skip out on some key responsibilities like school, work, etc.; but it could mean you spend a little more time just doing something fun or taking some time throughout your day and find something goofy to do.

Maybe you find ways to be a little silly today or go watch your favorite funny show/movie on a streaming platform or leave that last email or task your boss asked you to do until you get grooving on Wednesday morning.

If you’re looking for something to do we checked out Eventbrite’s list of events on Tuesday that could definitely allow from some goofing off.

You can also go to the American Airlines Center and catch the Dallas Stars as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m. Maybe you want to goof off and explore a bit in the Deep Ellum neighborhood, Bishop Arts District or John F. Kennedy Memorial Plaza.

Maybe head over to Frisco and check out the National Video Game Museum, Museum of the American Railroad and the Frisco Discovery Center along with nearby Main Street. If not, you probably already have a vision in mind to perfectly goof off for National Goof Off Day.