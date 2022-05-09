DALLAS (KDAF) — Early in the work week for North Texas it is expected to continue to be hot and breezy. Highs on Tuesday are expected to reach into the 90s.

NWS Fort Worth says there is a low potential for isolated storms in the late afternoon through nightfall west of U.S. 281. “A dryline moves east toward U.S. 281 late afternoon. A strong “cap” will be in place and limit overall storm potential.

“If parameters are sufficient enough to break the cap aloft, then severe storms containing large hail and damaging winds will be possible. The severe threat is highly ‘conditional’ on ingredients coming together. Most areas WILL NOT see appreciable rainfall.”

Be sure to keep up with the latest forecast information with NWS Fort Worth.