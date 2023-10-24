The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweetgreen announced its first major entrée category expansion in three years with new protein plates. Available today, the category expansion builds upon a menu of beloved signature salads and warm bowls, offering new flavor profiles and hearty proteins that feel as good to eat as they taste.

“We’ve always believed you don’t have to be a salad person to be a Sweetgreen person,” said Nicolas Jammet, Sweetgreen Co-Founder and Chief Concept Officer. “Today, around 35 percent of our customers order Sweetgreen for dinner. With our protein plates, we’re tackling dinnertime, bringing Sweetgreen fans new chef-crafted, protein-forward options with unmatched heartiness and value we know they’ll love.

Meet the New Protein Plates

The Miso Glazed Salmon Plate , inspired by a deconstructed sushi roll, features a hearty piece of miso glazed Atlantic salmon on a bed of nori-seasoned white rice complemented with pickled onions, cucumbers and half an avocado topped with crispy onions and Sweetgreen’s signature Spicy Cashew sauce.

, inspired by a deconstructed sushi roll, features a hearty piece of miso glazed Atlantic salmon on a bed of nori-seasoned white rice complemented with pickled onions, cucumbers and half an avocado topped with crispy onions and Sweetgreen’s signature Spicy Cashew sauce. The Southwest Chicken Fajita Plate , introduces a new herb roasted chicken to the menu, accompanied by fajita veggies, shredded cabbage, a double portion of white rice with umami seasoning, and black beans for additional protein and topped with Sweetgreen’s Lime Cilantro Jalapeño Vinaigrette and a drizzle of crema for a perfectly balanced combination of heat and tang in every bite.

, introduces a new herb roasted chicken to the menu, accompanied by fajita veggies, shredded cabbage, a double portion of white rice with umami seasoning, and black beans for additional protein and topped with Sweetgreen’s Lime Cilantro Jalapeño Vinaigrette and a drizzle of crema for a perfectly balanced combination of heat and tang in every bite. The Hot Honey Chicken Plate, first introduced in a menu pilot a few years back, has long reigned as a menu favorite with Sweetgreen fans everywhere. Now, the craveable dish is getting a revamp with a new, larger portion of juicy, herb roasted chicken, accompanied by a double serving of herbed quinoa, warm roasted sweet potatoes and veggie slaw, topped with crispy onions and a side of Sweetgreen’s signature Hot Honey Mustard Dressing for dipping and slathering.

Beginning Oct. 24, protein plates are available in-store and through the Sweetgreen app for Sweetpass members nationwide. Signing up is free and members can benefit from personalized rewards and perks, including ways to earn free Sweetgreen. For only $10 per month, members can upgrade to Sweetpass+ and enjoy $3 off daily orders.