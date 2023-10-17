The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — With fall in full swing, it’s time to try out these new seasonal eats and drinks at White Rhino Coffee.

Chumpkin: Pumpkin spiced chai latte, a delightful fall beverage that combines warmth of a traditional chai latte with the comforting flavors of the classic pumpkin spice. Add a shot of espresso for a “Dirty Chumpkin.”

Caramel Apple Cider: Crafted using fresh Vermont apples, aromatic cinnamon, and luscious caramel, the delectable Caramel Apple Cider encapsulates the very essence of fall.

Campfire Latte: With perfectly balanced notes of chocolate, graham crackers, marshmallows, and nutmeg, the campfire latte is a symphony of flavors that’s reminiscent of cozy evenings spent by the fire.

NTGD Blue Chai: Drink up and give back with our butterfly pea powder chai latte. $1 of each Blue Chai sold will be donated to that shop’s local community partner.

In addition to fall drinks, White Rhino will also serve a few seasonal snacks, including scratch-made Pumpkin Loaf, Spiced Krispie Treat with gooey marshmallows, rich chocolate drizzle and graham cracker crumbs, and Pumpkin Whoopie Pie made with soft, spiced pumpkin cake, a maple frosting filling and white chocolate drizzle. There’s also the Caramel Apple Tart, a combination of caramelized apples, cayenne-spiced streusel topping, and maple-habanero glazes, the Whiskey Peach Pop-tart, and the Pear and Pecan Salad.

