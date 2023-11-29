The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dog Haus is spreading cheer with a savory surprise for sausage enthusiasts: the Bacon Cheeseburger Sausage. This mouthwatering creation is the newest addition to Dog Haus’ acclaimed “Absolute Würst Sausage Series,” and it transforms a classic American favorite into a culinary delight with a twist – packed with flavors of caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, bacon, ketchup and mustard.

Credit: Dog Haus

Like all new additions to the Absolute Würst Sausage Series, $1 from each Bacon Cheeseburger Sausage purchase will be donated to its national charity partner, No Kid Hungry, a collaboration that has helped provide more than 3.5 million meals for children in need.

A new limited time cocktail, the Strawberry Sour, created by celebrity mixologist Phil Wills, is also available at the Dog Haus from Dec. 1 to 31. Proceeds from the drink will also go toward No Kid Hungry.