DALLAS (KDAF) — Noodles & Company is dropping a holiday-themed menu featuring a Buddy the Elf flavored Crispy.

The limited edition Crispies start Dec.6 and runs through Dec. 12. Each day will feature a different Crispy flavor — while the exact flavor combinations are a surprise until launch day, the names and launch days are:

The Wonderland Crispy: Dec. 6

Eight Toasty Nights: Dec. 7

Home for the Holidays: Dec. 8

Oh Deer, Reindeer!: Dec. 9

Crispy Confetti: Dec. 10

Naughty & Nice: Dec. 11

Buddy’s Crispy: Dec. 12

Credit: Noodles & Co