DALLAS (KDAF) — Noodles & Company is dropping a holiday-themed menu featuring a Buddy the Elf flavored Crispy.
The limited edition Crispies start Dec.6 and runs through Dec. 12. Each day will feature a different Crispy flavor — while the exact flavor combinations are a surprise until launch day, the names and launch days are:
- The Wonderland Crispy: Dec. 6
- Eight Toasty Nights: Dec. 7
- Home for the Holidays: Dec. 8
- Oh Deer, Reindeer!: Dec. 9
- Crispy Confetti: Dec. 10
- Naughty & Nice: Dec. 11
- Buddy’s Crispy: Dec. 12