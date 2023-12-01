The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Noodles & Company is dropping a holiday-themed menu featuring a Buddy the Elf flavored Crispy.

The limited edition Crispies start Dec.6 and runs through Dec. 12. Each day will feature a different Crispy flavor — while the exact flavor combinations are a surprise until launch day, the names and launch days are:

  • The Wonderland Crispy: Dec. 6
  • Eight Toasty Nights: Dec. 7 
  • Home for the Holidays: Dec. 8
  • Oh Deer, Reindeer!: Dec. 9
  • Crispy Confetti: Dec. 10
  • Naughty & Nice: Dec. 11
  • Buddy’s Crispy: Dec. 12
Credit: Noodles & Co