DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s gonna be May! What an aMAYzing start to the new month as it is time to get that sweet tooth geared up to celebrate National Chocolate Parfait Day.

Parfaits are a dessert that is frozen and made with egg, sugar syrup and cream accompanied by an assortment of toppings. Chocolate parfaits consist of ice cream, chocolate syrup and maybe some fruit and whip cream.

Don’t want to get in the kitchen to whip your own up? Check out Yelp’s list of some of the top spots in Dallas to get a chocolate parfait:

Bisous Bisous Patisserie, located in Uptown

la Madeleine, located in Uptown

Toulouse Cafe and Bar

TCBY Lakewood Dallas, located in Lakewood

Original ChopShop

Haute Sweets Patisserie

Southpaws Organic Grills

Botolino Gelato Artigianale, located in Lower Greenville

Yolk – One Arts Plaza, located in Arts District

Honey Berry Cafe, located in North Dallas