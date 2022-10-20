DALLAS (KDAF) — A new trailer is out, giving movies goers a sneak peek behind the real-life story of a North Texas mother and her son.

The film 5000 BLANKETS tells the story of Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip whose worlds were turned upside down in the late 90s when Cyndi’s husband became ill with schizophrenia, eventually leaving the family to live on the streets of Fort Worth.

After his departure, Cyndi and Phillip lost their house. Despite their trials, the two never lost their faith and eventually discovered a new purpose in life by collecting five thousand blankets for the homeless in a single year.

The film is being produced by Sony and stars Anna Camp, most known for her roles in Pitch Perfect, True Blood and The Good Wife. The film was written by Dallas-based screenwriter Larry Postel, who saw Cyndi and Phillip’s story on a TV news segment years ago.

The film is set to release on Dec. 12 in about 1,200 theaters nationwide. For more information, click here.