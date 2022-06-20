DALLAS (KDAF) — North Texas is turning up the heat this week.

According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, that signature Texas heat is finally here, with temperatures getting up to more than 100 degrees, as well as elevated fire conditions.

“Temperatures hit the triple digits areawide by midweek and into next weekend. Peak heat indices climb into the 99-105 range,” National Weather Service Fort Worth officials said.

Officials are warning North Texans to protect against the heat this week by doing the following:

Never leave children and pets unattended in vehicles

Check-in on elderly or ill neighbors and family members

Drink plenty of water, even if you are not thirsty

Bring pets indoors or provided shade and plenty of water

Take frequent rest breaks in the shade or air conditioning

Photo courtesy National Weather Service Fort Worth