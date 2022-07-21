DALLAS (KDAF) — The Lone Star State is earning national accolades once again, this time it’s the Texas State Railroad that is in the spotlight.

Tripadvisor has awarded the railroad a Travelers’ Choice 2022 Award. According to their website, Travelers’ Choice awards are given to accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently earn great reviews from travelers and are ranked within the top 10% of properties on Tripadvisor.

“We are honored to be recognized as a 2022 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Winner,” Amy Parady, Director of Business Development for the TSR, said in a news release. “Our guests are our number one priority! Many guests come to experience a vintage train ride as it is a unique outing; however, we strongly believe they will return because of our customer service. Our team is firmly committed to providing the best experience possible.”

For more about the Texas State Railroad, visit Tripadvisor.