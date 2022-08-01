DALLAS (KDAF) — Much like many local businesses, Pawlicious Cookies in Dallas, began out of a personal need.

When co-owners Yolonda Herrera and Lola Rodriguez couldn’t find healthy dog treats for their own little pups, they got the idea to make their own.

“During COVID when everyone was confined and they couldn’t really go out, when I would go out to find treats at a local grocery store, it was hard to find something that was good for him [her dog],” Yolanda said.

Today, Pawlicious Cookies has amassed hundreds of Instagram followers and are making a name for itself in North Texas. Yolonda and Lola joined Fun on the Run to showcase a few of their items. WATCH the video player for more information about those items

