HOUSTON (KIAH) Rapper Travis Scott, now known for the Astroworld event where 10 people died, is switching efforts back to helping communities. According to a new website, Travis Scott has launched Project HEAL, “a multi-tier, long-term series of community-focused philanthropy and investment efforts” … a money grapery for causes Scott considers important.

Waymon Webster HBCU Scholarship Fund

A Waymon Webster HBCU Scholarship Fund is set up. Though it’s the second year in a row the rapper has supported HBCUs. The Fund is described as a grant for $1M in scholarships to 100 graduating seniors facing financial challenges, and attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities with a 3.5 GPA or higher. Or are at risk of not graduating.

Project HEAL is a multi-tier initiative dedicated to addressing challenges facing today’s youth, especially those from marginalized and at-risk communities.

In conjunction with the Cactus Jack Foundation, Project HEAL unites initiatives ranging from academic scholarships, free mental health resources, a creative design center and a first-ever, tech-driven solution for event safety. These efforts, independently and collectively, aim to solve challenges and overcome issues impacting the youth community.

Mental Heath Resources

The site also adds help for mental illness. HEAL is supporting young people in lower-income communities with things like affordable mental health options, a free crisis-care hotline, counseling and support services.

The site names Houston-based behavioral health expert and mental health support for HISD, Dr. Janice Beal is leading the effort.