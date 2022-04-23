DALLAS (KDAF) — The new ‘big thing’, is actually taking us back down memory lane. Vinyl records have become massively popular, and for good reason.

The sound you get from vinyl records is unmatched and honestly suits some contemporary artists better than the digital format.

In celebration of National Record Store Day (Saturday, April 23) we are taking a look at one of the coolest record stores in North Texas: Spinster Records, located in the beautiful Bishop Arts District.

Located at 08 N Bishop Ave Suite 102, this record store opened up back in 2014. According to their official website, they offer a wide collection of new and not-so-new vinyl records, turntables, apparel, books and so much more. They also buy records and hardware.

Store hours:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To learn more about their store, visit spinsterrecords.com or call them at 972-598-0814.