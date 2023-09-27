"Skyline Trapeze, Dallas’ first trapeze rig, was born out of a desire to bring an aerial training center to one of the largest untapped cities in the country!" their website said.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Fly high and soar at the Dallas Circus Center! You won’t have to run away and join the circus, as this fitness facility is offering you a sneak peek into the world of Trapeze artistry.

This fitness center offers flying trapeze classes, aerial arts and circus fitness classes for anyone who is willing to push through their comfort zones. With a strong emphasis, “Beginners are welcome!”, the center said.

“Have you ever seen a circus and thought, “I could never do that.” Well, now you can! Sign up for a beginner level class and see where it takes you. Maybe you’ll be in our next quarterly showcase!”, their website mentioned.

Classes are available Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with one of their four expert instructors, according to their website. You can fill out their form online and claim a free introduction tour of the facility, here.