FRISCO, Texas (KDAF) — If you’re going to be driving around The Star in Frisco on the morning of April 30, you may have to change your commute route.

City of Frisco officials say most of the roads in and around The Star will be closed that morning for a 5K race from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Here is the list of roads that will be closed:

John Hickman Parkway will be closed between Frisco Green Avenue and Dallas Parkway; and only local traffic to and from the hotels and apartments on that street will be allowed on Frisco Green Avenue

All roads surrounding the Ford Center and the Dallas Cowboys headquarters building will be closed, with some allowances for employee traffic

Cowboys Way will be closed

Gaylord Pkwy will be closed between the BSW Sports Therapy and Research and John Hickman Parkway;

Gridiron Rd will be closed north of Cowboys Way

Hall of Fame Ln will be closed

Avenue of Champions will be closed