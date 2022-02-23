IRVING, Tx (KDAF) — Officials with the Irving Police Department are urging drivers to slow down on the roads, citing that they are working on multiple accidents.

On the department’s Twitter page, officials said, “Ice conditions are being seen on our bridges. We encourage all to stay home or take alternate routes.”

This is a sentiment being echoed by other North Texas city officials as well. The Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management has released a safety guide of winter weather driving tips, warning drivers that overpasses and bridges are the first to ice over.

