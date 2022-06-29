DALLAS (KDAF) — “YOU OTTER KNOW,” the Dallas Zoo tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. If you’re having a tough week at work or whatever stress you’re dealing with in life you may be searching for some relief.

Well, according to the zoo, you might just need to hop on over to the Dallas Zoo and hang out with some animals. Why?

The zoo tweeted, “Being around animals reduces stress by lowering levels of cortisol, a hormone associated with stress, and boosts serotonin, a chemical associated with wellbeing. So if you’re having a tough week, you know where to find us.”

So, now that you know that, here’s a look at their hours, 9-5 p.m., seven days a week (closed on December 25). “Ticket prices range from $8 to $21 based on seasonal attendance at the Zoo. This gives you the freedom to plan your Zoo day around your schedule and budget! Please note that this ticketing model does NOT mean an overall price increase.”