DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys will be going against Washington during Thanksgiving football at AT&T Stadium.

Even with the game on Thanksgiving, that still won’t stop Dallas Cowboys fans from attending! The stadium is preparing to celebrate as employees get ready to serve the biggest Thanksgiving Day meal in North Dallas.

The kitchen, according to AT&T Stadium, will be responsible for preparing 13,515 pounds of turkey, 970 pounds of pumpkins, 16,320 pounds of Cowboys Mac n’ Cheese and more.

Prepare for all your favorite Thanksgiving foods, like the Thanksgiving Bowl and Thanksgiving Hand Pie. New items have also been added to the menu:

The Thanksgiving Sandwich comes paired with Turkey breast, dressing, Cowboys Mac n Cheese, green beans, gravy and fresh cranberry sauced piled on a brioche bun.

The Thanksgiving Roll: Turkey breast, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans and fresh cranberry sauce in a fried egg roll wrap. Served with gravy for sipping.

Pictures of the Thanksgiving Sandwich was posted via the AT&T Stadium Instagram: